What we know so far about Hurricane Lee and potential impacts in Maine

Here's a close look at everything we know so far about Hurricane Lee and potential landfall in Maine and New England.

PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Lee remains a category two and it’s situated south and west of Bermuda. It's moving very slowly to the north at 9 miles per hour. The hurricane is going to continue to weaken as it gets closer and closer to New England, getting zapped by the colder water. The National Hurricane Center has shifted the official track ever so slightly to the east with a landfall either on the western tip of Nova Scotia or heading into the Bay of Fundy. This has eased my impact concerns for a lot of us, at least temporarily. But at the moment, I feel better about what I'm seeing.

The National Weather Service has issued some tropical advisories preceding Lee. From Bangor down the coastline into Portland, there are Tropical Storm Watches. Along the Downeast coastline into our coastal waters, there are Hurricane Watches.

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen these, but don’t freak out. This does not mean we are in for mass destruction. In my opinion, there is no way that we’re going to have hurricane conditions here in the state of Maine, that would mean sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. We may not even see a gust to 74 mph anywhere in the state. Bottom line, we’ve been through these types of events before. This will be similar to a wet nor’easter.

There is still power outage potential. We’ve talked about how the threshold for power outages is lower during the warmer months because of leaves on trees. All the rain this summer has saturated our soil and weakened root systems making it easier to topple a tree too. I would guess that we start to see power outages around 40 or 45 mph. It looks like our gusts will peak somewhere between 40 and 60 mph with the highest gusts expected along the Downeast coastline. So yes, we will have some power outages. Hopefully not widespread, but prepare as if you’ll get one.

Flash Flood Guidance suggests that a lot of the state can only handle 2 to 3 inches of rain over a six hour period. Most tropical systems are very capable of doing that. I am most concerned for flash flooding in Downeast areas, where the heaviest of the rain bands will likely set up. Streams and rivers will rise, culverts could wash out, and basements may get wet.

Tides are not at their astronomical peak this weekend, so we can handle a small storm surge and avoid major coastal flooding. But waves will be big, perhaps as high as 20 feet and they'll batter our beaches and coastline. Quite a bit of beach erosion is expected.

While the trend in the track has shifted a little east, in our favor, we still are a couple of days away from impacts. A wobble back to the west, leading to bigger issues for us, is still possible. Please continue to follow NEWS CENTER Maine for the very latest.