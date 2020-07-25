Hurricane Douglas impacts Hawaii Sunday night

While Douglas churns, Hanna is dying out over northeast Mexico

WASHINGTON — Key Points:

Hurricane Douglas will brush by or make landfall in Hawaii Sunday evening

Hanna is now a tropical depression over Mexico

Another tropical system may develop off the African Coast

The tropics continue to be unusually busy for July.

Hurricane Douglas in Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas packed winds up to 85 mph Sunday with gusts up to 105 mph.

The storm could brush by the islands or briefly come ashore along the main Hawaiian Islands Sunday evening.

Threats include damaging winds, storm surge, and dangerous flash flooding.

Hurricane warnings are in place for Maui, Kauai and Oahu.

The storm will bring 5 to 10 inches of rain to the smaller islands and 2 to 4 inches of rain on the Big Island. Higher terrain could get up to 15 inches of rain.

Deadly rip currents along the beaches will be left in the aftermath.

Hanna

Hanna is now a weakening tropical depression.

The storm made landfall as a hurricane Saturday evening in Texas.

It was the first hurricane of the of 2020 in the Atlantic Basin.

Hanna made landfall on South Padre Island, Texas, five miles north of Mansfield, at approximately 5 PM local time on Saturday.



Dangerous flash flooding is still possible with this storm.









More Tropical Activity

There is another disturbance off the African Coast that has a 60 percent chance for development in the next two days with a 90% chance for tropical development in the next five days.

It is unusual to get this much tropical activity in July.