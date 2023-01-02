Here's how you can protect your home from the severe cold

Local officials are reminding Mainers how to avoid frozen water pipes as chilly weather approaches.

MAINE, USA — There's some extreme winter cold coming our way, meaning it's time to talk about how to avoid frozen water pipes.

"If you have water supply lines in your garage, keep those garage doors closed," Vanessa Corson with Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), said.

You can also turn your faucet to have a constant drip, open cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing, leave your heat no lower than 55 degrees, and close foundation vents.

For some long-term solutions, you can add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces to maintain higher temperatures in those areas, according to a MEMA press release.

"In the event that your pipes do get frozen, you want to let the water drip because even cold water is going to help," Corson added .

As Mainers get ready for the bitter cold, many are trying to stay warm at home. However, it can sometimes lead to fires.

"The winter months, traditionally in the state of Maine, are when the most building fires occur,” Yarmouth Fire Chief Michael Robitaille told NEWS CENTER Maine. "Whether it’s wood stoves or people will bring kerosene heaters into their homes. These will create fires."

Robitaille added, everyone should keep things away from a heating source to prevent a possible fire.