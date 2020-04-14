PORTLAND, Maine — Rain and strong winds Monday overnight into Tuesday have caused additional widespread power outages. Wind gusts across Maine ranged from 43 mph in Portland to as high as 61 mph in Bangor

Central Maine Power reports 14,212 customers are left in the dark this morning. Emera Maine says 26,056 customers are also without power right now. Of those current outages, Emera Maine says about 2,200 customers are still waiting for repairs due to last week's storm in which tens of thousands of people across the state lost power.

A spokesperson for Emera Maine says overnight winds caused the most damage in Hancock and Washington counties. Emera says more than 80 crews are expected to be on the job restoring power Tuesday morning.

The public is reminded to stay away from downed power lines or trees in contact with one. Drivers are also asked to slow down when approaching work crews on the side of the road, and to change lanes when passing if it is safe to do so.

Breezes out of the west will continue through the morning with temperatures mostly in the 50s today.

This story will be updated.

