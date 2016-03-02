Saturday will be mostly bright with high clouds across southern Maine and plenty of sun otherwise. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Fall starts Saturday at 9:54 PM. It'll get chilly Saturday night into Sunday and we'll be starting Sunday in the upper 30s inland and in the mid 40s at the coast. Sunday will again be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Getting even cold overnight into Monday.

If you're up early Monday, you'll probably be a little shocked when you step outside. Morning low temperatures start in the mid to upper 30s. Make sure you bring the plants in Sunday night. Monday will stay sunny, but be on the cool side for sure, with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. It'll get cloudy Tuesday and a few showers are possible in the afternoon/evening. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms look likely Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Still in the low 70s Thursday, but it'll be clearing out. Getting cloudy again during the day Friday.

Jess

© NEWS CENTER Maine