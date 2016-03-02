This weekend won't be too bad! There may be a few sprinkles or a quick light shower for parts of Southern Maine and Southern New Hampshire this afternoon. Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds or a mostly sunny sky, Saturday. High temps will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Mother's Day is looking great! A mix of sun and clouds or a mostly sunny sky for all the moms out there. High temps will be seasonable in the 60s. We should stay dry to start the week, with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s.

Temps fall into the 50s and 60s for highs on Wednesday as a backdoor cold front swings through. There is the chance of some wet weather, too.

Have a great day!

Cory

© NEWS CENTER Maine