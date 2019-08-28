The tropics are heating up and moisture from an offshore tropical storm will get sucked west dumping heavy rain over New England tonight.

Erin was upgraded to a Tropical Storm last night. The core of the storm will remain offshore and not make a landfall on the East Coast. But, an inbound trough will act like a magnet and suck it's moisture back to the west.

The result will be some intense rain and big amounts, perhaps over 2" in some towns. Drainage and basement flooding issues along with commuting problems are quite possible.

The downpours will blossom as early as 4 PM across far Southern Maine including the Greater Portland area, but most of Maine will remain rain-free through the evening commute.

TIMELINE: Evening

The heaviest rain will fall overnight.

TIMELINE: Overnight

Rain will taper off tomorrow morning from west to east as the front moves through.

TIMELINE: Thursday Morning

Flash Flood Watches are up for much of the state.

Please remember not to drive through a flooded road. e'll be watching and keeping you updated through the night.

No worries, rain will be long gone for the holiday weekend.

