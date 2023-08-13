Parts of western Maine under flash flood warning Sunday

The alert comes amid a severe weather warning across the state including reports of golf ball-sized hail.

MAINE, USA — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Somerset and Franklin Counties amid severe weather across Maine Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Gray issued a flash flood warning at approximately 3:15 p.m. extending until 6:15 p.m. that will affect southwestern Somerset County and central Franklin County.

Due to thunderstorms and heavy rain, the NWS expects 1 to 1.5 inches of rain to fall per hour, with between 1.5 and 2.5 inches already fallen.

Locations impacted by flash flooding may include Eustis, Kingfield, Bingham, Carrabassett Valley, Phillips, Weld, Athens, Embden, Harmony and Dallas Plantation, and recreational areas such as Saddleback Mountain, Sugarloaf Mountain, Crocker Mountain, the Bigelows, West Carry Pond, Mount Abraham, Pleasant Pond Mountain, Moxie Bald Mountain, Middle Carry Pond, East Carry Pond, Pierce Pond, Spaulding Mountain, and Mount Redington, the NWS says.

The flash flood warning comes as several parts of Maine have seen large-sized hail amid a severe weather warning through Sunday evening.

The forecast office in Caribou has also reported several instances of flash flooding and washouts, including in Garland, Levant, and north of Wellington.

***Valid until 900PM ET*** Strong thunderstorms have started to move into the western parts of the region. Due to ample... Posted by US National Weather Service Caribou ME on Sunday, August 13, 2023