Flash flood alert issued for Oxford County Tuesday evening

The warning is in effect until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a flash flood warning for west central Oxford County, Maine. This area includes Bethel, Lovell, Greenwood, Stoneham, Mason, and Albany.

At approximately 10:19 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms and heavy rain across areas of Oxford County, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

So far, between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with an expected rainfall rate of 1 to 1.5 inches to occur within an hour.

Flash flooding is expected shortly, the alert says.

The NWS is warning Albany Mountain in the alert.

Drivers are advised to turn around when encountering a flooded road, and to be particularly cautious during nighttime hours when visibility is limited, the NWS says.

Severe weather for Oxford County, Maine#MEwx



Turn around if you see a flooded road. pic.twitter.com/rq8gk9EgYR — Jason Nappi | @jasonnappiwx (@jasonnappiwx) August 24, 2022