Fall foliage is being affected by the summer's weather. Here's what we can expect.

It was a rainy summer, and that's going to affect how the leaves change color this year.

PORTLAND, Maine — The fall foliage is the most beautiful part of this season, but it will look a bit different this year because of the weather from the summer.

As a whole, New England's climate conditions are among the best to bring out great foliage on an average year, but we haven't had that for the past several years.

Let’s think back: It was a rainy summer. Who could forget?

The extra rainfall we received overwatered the trees, which puts them under stress and changes the way the leaves react.

The additional water has messed with the ratio of water to sugar in the leaves, which will mean a less bright color change. The extra water is essentially diluting the colors.

On the other hand, the extra water is helping the trees hold onto their leaves longer, which means we will have a longer season. Yankee magazine meteorologist and foliage forecaster Jim Salge said our wet summer also caused fungus to grow on some trees.

“Because it was so wet through early September and remain so humid, and it was wet right through the summer, a lot of our old stately roadside maples are getting a lot of fungus this year, so we're seeing a lot of browning in community maple, suburban maples," Salge said. "This isn't indicative of the rest of the forest, but it is going to make for a lot more brown leaves in our suburban landscape this year.”

The good news is with the different types of trees, landscapes, and climates in Maine, our peak color should last about five to six weeks total.

The crown of Maine is changing now. Acadia should see the amber and crimson colors in mid-October. Southern Maine could hold onto the autumnal leaves through early November.