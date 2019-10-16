BANGOR, Maine — The day before a major wind and rain storm means a full day of preparation by utility companies across the state.

One of them, Emera Maine, will have crews monitoring weather around the clock to create a response to areas that could see outages once the storm hits.

"Trees and limbs are the number cause of outages in our service territory," said Emera Maine communications specialist Judy Long.

Responding to storms like this is something that Emera has to do frequently, however each fall storm brings new challenges.

"There are still leaves on the trees and the ground is not yet frozen, so heavy rain and strong wind can have an impact on the system and cause some outages," said Long.

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast

RELATED: Carson Blog: 50 or 60 MPH? Million Dollar Questions

RELATED: Why this storm is a nor'easter, even though it's not snow

"We're working to make sure that we have tree crews and line crews ready to respond and other workers ready to respond, others that provide support for them. And others that provide support to them also ready to do everything we can to get everybody safely restored," said Long.

You can report outages visiting Emera Maine's website or by calling 207-973-2000.

Emera Maine has field offices and teams across the state to allow for a quick and safe response to outages. The company is reminding all customers, that if you see a down power line, avoid it, and notify Emera and first responders.