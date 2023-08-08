Earthquake felt near Turner

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake roughly 3.7 miles south of Livermore at about 6:04 p.m. Tuesday.

TURNER, Maine — An earthquake was reported near the Turner area on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake just six kilometers, or roughly 3.7 miles, south of Livermore at about 6:04 p.m.

Viewers told NEWS CENTER Maine the rumble was felt in the towns of Leeds and Buckfield as well.

According to the USGS, earthquakes typically only cause damage when magnitudes range from 4-5. However, differences in soil composition, building construction, and distance from the earthquake can affect outcomes.

If you suspect you have felt an earthquake, such as the one felt in Maine on Tuesday, the USGS has a self-report tool called "Did You Feel It?" to collect data from the public and create a map.

To learn more, you can check out this interactive map of earthquakes across the world reported each day by the USGS.