Earthquake early July 4th morning in western Maine

WATERFORD, Maine — The USGS confirms an earthquake in western Maine early Saturday morning.

The magnitude 2.1 earthquake was centered near Waterford at 2:23 a.m. Saturday.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, while not frequent, aren't uncommon in Maine. Back in February, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred near Sabbatus.