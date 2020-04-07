x
Earthquake early July 4th morning in western Maine

The magnitude 2.1 earthquake was centered near Waterford at 2:23 a.m. Saturday.

WATERFORD, Maine — The USGS confirms an earthquake in western Maine early Saturday morning.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, while not frequent, aren't uncommon in Maine. Back in February, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred near Sabbatus. 

Earlier in the night, around 12:30 a.m., NEWS CENTER Maine viewers in Scarborough and Portland reported feeling a rumble. So far, the USGS has not confirmed an earthquake at that time.

