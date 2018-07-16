Dew points will be spiking over the next couple of days, and it's going to be feeling quite tropical again.

By Tuesday afternoon dew points will be topping 70 in spots.

A cold front will sweep in triggering some drenching thunderstorms. They arrive in the mountains by late Tuesday morning or noon and reach the coast by mid-afternoon.

While all areas will get some rain out of this system, some will get a lot. Over an inch of rain could fall in a short period of time, and flash flooding is a large concern.

There's also a chance that some storms produce severe wind gusts. We'll be watching the radar closely Tuesday afternoon.

Todd

