5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles the Charlotte-area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you feel that?
According to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning at around 8 a.m.
Sunday's tremor was the location of Saturday's 2.3 magnitude earthquake.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Service said the quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta.
Panovich said this would be the biggest quake in North Carolina since the 5.1 magnitude quake in 1916 near Asheville. Panovich said Saturday's 2.6 magnitude, in the same location, was a foreshock.
Hours after the earthquake, two aftershocks were reported with one registering at 1.8 magnitude and other 1.7 magnitude.
"I would expect many small aftershocks over the next few days," Panovich said.
Contributing information from the Associated Press.
PHOTOS: Minor damage from earthquake in North Carolina
NC Earthquake Facts:
The earliest reported earthquake in North Carolina occurred near Bath on March 8, 1735.
-The largest quake centered in North Carolina was a magnitude 5.5 on February 21, 1916 near Skyland, NC.
-The last damaging earthquake centered in North Carolina was a magnitude 3.5 in Henderson County on May 5, 1981.
-It is estimated that there are 500,000 detectable earthquakes worldwide each year. 100,000 of those can be felt, and 100 of them cause damage (USGS)