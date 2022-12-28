A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm

Portland Head Light and Fort Preble both appear to have been damaged by high winds last week.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms.

"I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.

He spent hours out in the elements during last week's weather to capture the heart of the storm. Williamson said he thinks he captured caught the exact moment the window was blown out by the waves.

"I zoomed in on the windows at the beginning of the sequence and saw that they were intact. Then, at the end of the sequence, [I] saw that the windows had been blown out by that wave," Williamson said.

Today we’re taking a closer look at the damage to landmarks like the Portland Headlight in last weeks storm #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/O0tgmKi7Q0 — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) December 28, 2022

So who repairs these damages?

Kathy Raftice, director of Fort Williams Park, said it's a traditional insurance claim.

Raftice added that she and her team have been working with the insurance company and have already set up services to clean out some of the water inside.

The director said she's seen damage here before, but nothing like this.

"Quite a long time ago there was some damage from the waves. Little things here and there, but nothing to this extent," Raftice said.

There was concern about damage to Fort Preble on the campus of Southern Maine Community College as well. But in a statement, the college's president wrote, "While damage and erosion to the remains of Fort Preble have increased in recent years, Friday's storm didn't cause any significant damage. The college monitors the fort's condition and is always looking for ways to address any major issues."

As for Williamson, he said he plans to continue storm chasing with his camera in his hand.

"It really is kind of what I live for in photography is to be inspired and to be overwhelmed by the power of nature, especially in extreme weather events," he said.