Storm causes power outages across Maine

Central Maine Power is reminding people to stay away from downed power lines, saying, 'No line is safe to touch.'

MAINE, USA — Tuesday's storm has caused downed trees and power outages across Maine.

As of 12:15 p.m., Central Maine Power reported about 19,800 customers without power. Versant Power reported about 3,400 customers without power.

“Strong wind gusts have uprooted trees and created outages as the trees fall onto the power lines, occasionally breaking utility poles,” Adam Desrosiers, CMP's vice president of electric operations, said in a release. “Coastal areas have been hardest hit although we have seen outages inland as well.”

CMP said customers without power should remember the following:

Stay away from downed lines. No line is safe to touch.

Turn off or unplug major appliances and sensitive electronics.

Never use ranges or outdoor stoves to heat your home.

If you need shelter or food, call 211 for available resources.

CMP also offered the following tips about using generators:

Hire a licensed electrician to install permanent generators and transfer switches.

Properly ground all portable generators.

Carefully read and observe all instructions in your generator’s operating manual.

Never run a generator indoors, or even in an open garage.

If your carbon monoxide detector goes off – get out of the building immediately and call 911.

Do not store fuel indoors or try to refuel a generator while it’s running.

Refer to CMP’s web page on generator safety.