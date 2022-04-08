x
LIST: Cooling centers in Maine to help you beat the heat Thursday

MAINE, USA — Temperatures peaking in the high 90s and high humidity in Maine on Thursday will make it feel around 100° outside, so it's important to find ways to stay as cool as possible. 

For more on what to expect for weather, read Meteorologist Mike Slifer's latest weather blog.

A cooling center is a facility that has been opened for short-term operations when hot temperatures may become dangerous.  Here is a list of public cooling centers open across the state Thursday:

Androscoggin County

Auburn

  • Auburn Public Library
  • 49 Spring Street
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Auburn Senior Community Center
  • 48 Pettengill Park Road
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Durham

  • Durham Fire Station
  • 615 Hallowell Road
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lewiston

  • Lewiston Public Library
  • 200 Lisbon Street
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sabattus

  • Sabattus Town Office Community Room
  • 190 Middle Road

Cumberland County

Cape Elizabeth

  • Thomas Memorial Library
  • 6 Dyer Road
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cumberland

  • Cumberland Central Fire Station
  • 366 Tuttle Road
  • "Open until temperatures lower."

Falmouth

  • Family Ice Center
  • 20 Hat Trick Drive
  • 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Falmouth Memorial Library
  • 5 Lunt Road
  • 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gray

  • Gray Public Library
  • 5 Hancock Street
  • 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Naples

  • Naples Town Office
  • 15 Village Green Lane
  • 8 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Portland

  • Downtown Library
  • 5 Monument Square
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Portland

  • South Portland Main Library
  • 482 Broadway Street
  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • South Portland City Hall
  • 25 Cottage Road
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • East Point Church
  • 345 Clarks Pound Parkway
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kennebec County

Augusta

  • Augusta Civic Center
  • 76 Community Drive
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Knox County

Rockland

  • Flanagan Community Center
  • 61 Limerock Street
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Rockland Town Hall
  • 270 Pleasant Street
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington

  • Washington Town Office
  • 40 Old Union Road
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sagadahoc County

Richmond

  • Umberhine Public Library
  • 86 Main Street
  • 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Richmond Area Senior Center
  • 314 Front Street
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information from the Maine Emergency Management Agency about cooling centers available in Maine, click here.


