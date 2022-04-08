LIST: Cooling centers in Maine to help you beat the heat Thursday

A cooling center is a facility that has been opened for short-term operations when hot temperatures may become dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Temperatures peaking in the high 90s and high humidity in Maine on Thursday will make it feel around 100° outside, so it's important to find ways to stay as cool as possible.

For more on what to expect for weather, read Meteorologist Mike Slifer's latest weather blog.

A cooling center is a facility that has been opened for short-term operations when hot temperatures may become dangerous. Here is a list of public cooling centers open across the state Thursday:

Androscoggin County

Auburn

Auburn Public Library

49 Spring Street

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Auburn Senior Community Center

48 Pettengill Park Road

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Durham

Durham Fire Station

615 Hallowell Road

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lewiston

Lewiston Public Library

200 Lisbon Street

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sabattus

Sabattus Town Office Community Room

190 Middle Road

Cumberland County

Cape Elizabeth

Thomas Memorial Library

6 Dyer Road

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cumberland

Cumberland Central Fire Station

366 Tuttle Road

"Open until temperatures lower."

Falmouth

Family Ice Center

20 Hat Trick Drive

4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Falmouth Memorial Library

5 Lunt Road

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gray

Gray Public Library

5 Hancock Street

9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Naples

Naples Town Office

15 Village Green Lane

8 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Portland

Downtown Library

5 Monument Square

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Portland

South Portland Main Library

482 Broadway Street

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Portland City Hall

25 Cottage Road

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Point Church

345 Clarks Pound Parkway

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kennebec County

Augusta

Augusta Civic Center

76 Community Drive

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Knox County

Rockland

Flanagan Community Center

61 Limerock Street

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rockland Town Hall

270 Pleasant Street

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington

Washington Town Office

40 Old Union Road

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sagadahoc County

Richmond

Umberhine Public Library

86 Main Street

2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond Area Senior Center

314 Front Street

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information from the Maine Emergency Management Agency about cooling centers available in Maine, click here.