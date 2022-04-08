LIST: Cooling centers in Maine to help you beat the heat Thursday

MAINE, USA — Temperatures peaking in the high 90s and high humidity in Maine on Thursday will make it feel around 100° outside, so it's important to find ways to stay as cool as possible.
For more on what to expect for weather, read Meteorologist Mike Slifer's latest weather blog.
A cooling center is a facility that has been opened for short-term operations when hot temperatures may become dangerous. Here is a list of public cooling centers open across the state Thursday:
Androscoggin County
Auburn
- Auburn Public Library
- 49 Spring Street
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Auburn Senior Community Center
- 48 Pettengill Park Road
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Durham
- Durham Fire Station
- 615 Hallowell Road
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lewiston
- Lewiston Public Library
- 200 Lisbon Street
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sabattus
- Sabattus Town Office Community Room
- 190 Middle Road
Cumberland County
Cape Elizabeth
- Thomas Memorial Library
- 6 Dyer Road
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cumberland
- Cumberland Central Fire Station
- 366 Tuttle Road
- "Open until temperatures lower."
Falmouth
- Family Ice Center
- 20 Hat Trick Drive
- 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Falmouth Memorial Library
- 5 Lunt Road
- 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gray
- Gray Public Library
- 5 Hancock Street
- 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Naples
- Naples Town Office
- 15 Village Green Lane
- 8 a.m to 3:30 p.m.
Portland
- Downtown Library
- 5 Monument Square
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
South Portland
- South Portland Main Library
- 482 Broadway Street
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- South Portland City Hall
- 25 Cottage Road
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- East Point Church
- 345 Clarks Pound Parkway
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Forecast
Kennebec County
Augusta
- Augusta Civic Center
- 76 Community Drive
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Knox County
Rockland
- Flanagan Community Center
- 61 Limerock Street
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Rockland Town Hall
- 270 Pleasant Street
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Washington
- Washington Town Office
- 40 Old Union Road
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sagadahoc County
Richmond
- Umberhine Public Library
- 86 Main Street
- 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Richmond Area Senior Center
- 314 Front Street
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information from the Maine Emergency Management Agency about cooling centers available in Maine, click here.