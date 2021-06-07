Cooling centers established amid unseasonably hot temperatures

PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures expected throughout much of Maine Monday and Tuesday have prompted southern Maine communities to open cooling centers.
Schools throughout the state canceled in-person classes on Monday in advance of temperatures as high as 95 degrees in part of the state.
Cooling centers have been established in a number of communities, with COVID-19 precautions in place in most.
Cumberland County
Harpswell: Harpswell Town Office, 263 Mountain Rd, Monday until 4:30 p.m. Those who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
South Portland: Community Center, 21 Nelson Rd, Monday and Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required in areas in which children are present (the facility hosts a daycare center and afterschool program).
The Maine Centers for Disease Control & Prevention offer the following recommendations for extreme heat:
1. "Keep Cool, Drink Fluids, LIe Low"
2. Recognize heat-related illnesses
3. Preparing for very hot weather
This story will be updated.