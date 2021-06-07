Cooling centers established amid unseasonably hot temperatures

Schools move classes online as Maine communities prepare for sweltering heat

PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures expected throughout much of Maine Monday and Tuesday have prompted southern Maine communities to open cooling centers.

Schools throughout the state canceled in-person classes on Monday in advance of temperatures as high as 95 degrees in part of the state.

Cooling centers have been established in a number of communities, with COVID-19 precautions in place in most.

Cumberland County

Harpswell: Harpswell Town Office, 263 Mountain Rd, Monday until 4:30 p.m. Those who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

South Portland: Community Center, 21 Nelson Rd, Monday and Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required in areas in which children are present (the facility hosts a daycare center and afterschool program).

The Maine Centers for Disease Control & Prevention offer the following recommendations for extreme heat: