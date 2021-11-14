Colder weather brings uncertainty for Maine's homeless

BANGOR, Maine — Officials are taking steps to move Maine’s homeless indoors as colder weather approaches.
But there may be fewer options this winter. In Bangor, city employees have begun cleaning up an encampment of homeless residents.
In the coming week, caseworkers will seek to connect homeless residents with indoor spaces.
Shelters are continuing to operate at reduced capacity during the pandemic and federal funding has paid to put some unhoused people in hotel rooms set to expire at the end of the year.