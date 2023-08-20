x
Cold front on track to bring most comfortable weather of the season to Maine

A cold front will bring dewpoints down to the lowest levels of the summer so far.
Credit: jason nappi

MAINE, USA — The United States Heartland will bake this week as a big ol’ ridge of high pressure sets up the Omega blocking pattern or “ring of fire.” 

It’s been a common theme all summer long with record heat in the Midwest, Midsouth, and Gulf Coast. New England has been spared the blazing heat with troughs of low pressure dominating our weather picture for months.

Credit: jason nappi

Here’s the setup:

High pressure at the ground level over the Southeast will weaken Monday as the “ring of fire” takes over directly over the Plains.

Credit: jason nappi

As we get into the higher levels of the atmosphere high pressure will set up, but a trough will dig over New England and allow milder air to filter in from Canada.

Credit: jason nappi

After near tropical levels of humidity on Monday, the dewpoints come crashing down by midweek with refreshing air for all of Maine.

Credit: jason nappi

It’s one of the better three-day outlooks we’ve had all season long in the Pine Tree State.

Credit: jason nappi

Heat will be hard to find in the Northeast with the climate outlook below average for the end of August. You can expect highs in the low to mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s for most.

Credit: jason nappi

With dewpoints in the 40s and 50s, one could say an early taste of fall will be in the air.

Credit: jason nappi

The next rain storm arrives on Friday.

