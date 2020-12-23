CMP warns high wind, heavy rain could cause holiday power outages

The utility advises customers to check their supplies of batteries, flashlights, phone charges and other items in preparation for the storm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Central Maine Power on Tuesday warned customers that high winds and driving rain predicted over the Christmas holidays could result in power outages.

The company recommends customers prepare for the third major storm this month by checking their emergency supplies of batteries, flashlights, phone chargers, non-perishable food and generator fuel.

NEWS CENTER Maine is predicting high winds from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day night for most of the state.

I'm Dreaming of a Wet Christmas Just like the one 2020 of course would know. Unfortunately, I could see this Christmas Day storm coming from a mile away. In fact I started posting about it last Friday. Of course, I had just recently gotten absolutely SMOKED on a snowfall forecast, so the comments section didn't go great: Yet here we are; this storm is still a thing 5 days later.

"We have been watching and planning for this storm for several days and are letting all of our own employees know that they will likely be called in to work over the holiday,” David Flanagan, executive Board chair of CMP, said in a statement. "We know that customers may be distracted by last-minute holiday preparations and we want to be sure they consider the possibility that power may be impacted as they get ready.”

Drive safe Santa! Strong winds and driving rain are expected Thursday night into Friday morning across Maine. As you finish your holiday preparations take time to prepare for possible outages. See the storm checklist here: https://t.co/V2BOeRp7zY pic.twitter.com/Bwn6wHreF2 — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) December 22, 2020

Already this month, a Dec. 5 Nor'easter left 231,000 CMP customers in the dark -- some for as long as four days..

Our power restoration is nearly complete, with power restored to over 231,000 customers. We will continue to work until those remaining without power have it restored. Read more here: https://t.co/MIUEQP4wEm — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) December 9, 2020

CMP has been coordinating with local emergency management officials in preparation for the storm.

In the event of a power outage, CMP says to stay away from downed lines, turn off or unplug major appliances and sensitive electronics, and never use range or indoor stoves to heat your home.

Anyone who needs shelter or food can call 211 for assistance.