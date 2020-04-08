CMP, Versant brace for ‘what could be thousands of outages’

Power companies Central Maine Power and Versant Power are preparing for outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, which will hit Maine Tuesday night.

MAINE, USA — Tropical Storm Isaias is making a gusty trek up the East Coast Tuesday and is expected to reach Maine Tuesday night. Power companies Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant Power, formerly known as Emera Maine, are preparing for outages caused by the storm.

“We have been watching the development of Isaias carefully, and are planning to respond to potential outages that could be caused by wind and rain. We will continue to monitor today and tomorrow, adjusting crews and equipment to meet predicted conditions,” Tom Depeter, CMP Vice President of Electric Operations, said in a release Monday.

CMP says in anticipation of the outages, it has upped its manpower. In addition to about 200 lineworkers, approximately 180 contracted workers including 80 from Canada have been secured and tree crews have been lined up across the system.

Similarly, Versant Power says it will have extra crews on standby Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and is positioning crews to address any downed trees and tree branches throughout the service territory.

"With rain and high winds in the forecast, motorists are asked to be particularly mindful of any trees and tree branches on roadways, pooling of water on the road, and the potential for downed power lines," Kevin Gendreau, Versant Power storm manager, said on Tuesday. "Drivers also are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways, to ensure everyone's safety."

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Ryan Breton says the storm will mostly bring wind gusts and rain—there could also be thunder, lightning, and perhaps even a spin-up tornado. Ryan says wind gusts will peak in the 45 to 55 mpg range, which will be strongest near the coast and in western Maine.

“I'm only expecting a short period of potential damaging gusts - a few hours centered around midnight,” Ryan says. “While we should avoid major power outages, scattered ones are expected, so it's better to prepare.”

The power companies are reminding people to stay away from downed lines and report them to local authorities.

Versant shared the following outage tips:

If you use a generator, follow the manufacturers' guidelines at all times.

Keep flashlights with fresh batteries for all home occupants.

Keep a battery-operated radio with fresh batteries handy.

If you are not connected to a public water supply, make sure you have a supply of clean water available.

Keep some easy-to-make nonperishable food items in your home.

