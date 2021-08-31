CMP crews traveling to Louisiana to assist with restoration

In the wake of Hurricane Ida and its destruction, Central Maine Power sends four teams of line workers to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to assist with restoration.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Four teams of Central Maine Power line workers are on their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to assist with restoring power.

The caravan left from Kennebunk on Tuesday morning and expects to arrive in Louisiana by Thursday.

The workers told NEWS CENTER Maine they'll stay there and work for a minimum of three weeks.

CMP has a long history of sending workers across the country to assist with storm recovery, most recently to Connecticut following Hurricane Henri. Company officials and line workers alike say this is important work and they're happy to lend a hand to folks down south.

CMP Vice President of Electric Operations Adam Desrosiers said, "This is what Mainers do, we help when there's a need. These are the same companies and the same region that helped us when we needed it back in 2017 and now it's our time to help them."

CMP lead line worker Sam Webber said, "It's a good feeling. You know, it's hard on the families, us being gone for so long ... but it's for a good cause."

This storm presents particular challenges though.

"It's gonna be very hot and there are snakes," Webber said with a laugh. "And when the place is really wiped out like this it's not like you go to a restaurant and sleep in a hotel because everything is devastated. So we don't know, it's part of the unknown, but we're ready and we're going to head down and help out."

"Lodging, meals, and support services are going to be very challenging," Desrosiers said. "Most likely, these guys will be sleeping in a military-style base camp. It won't be the best conditions but these guys are up to the challenge and ready to go."