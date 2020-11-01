MAINE, USA — Central Maine Power is reporting they have called on all of their line crews to prepare to deploy early Sunday morning to handle possible damages from freezing rain and ice.

CMP said they are keeping an eye on the forecast.

CMP said they have secured support of more than 100 contractor crews to be staged in areas where impact could be greatest.

They said they are also discussing additional resource needs with the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group – the organization that organizes out of state resource support for utilities.

CMP said they have also been coordinating preparation efforts with the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), county Emergency Management agencies and local municipalities to understand restoration priorities and any safety concerns.

RELATED: I-95 in northern Maine coated with ice from freezing drizzle

RELATED: Record warmth today; power outages from ice possible tomorrow

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast