MAINE, USA — As of 9:30 Thursday, over 115,000 Mainers were without power because of the heavy, wet snow Maine tends to get this time of year.

Another challenge, is restoring power in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. NEWS CENTER Maine's Jackie Mundry checked in with CMP and Emera Maine.

Here are Maine's snow totals form the National Weather Service as of 9:45 Thursday evening:

..Androscoggin County...

2 NNW Auburn 5.7 in 0447 PM 04/09 Public

Durham 5.0 in 0846 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

Minot 3.9 in 0718 PM 04/09 Public

Lisbon 3.0 in 0525 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

Livermore 3.0 in 0428 PM 04/09 Public

Leeds 2.5 in 0450 PM 04/09 Public

Livermore Falls 1.0 in 0458 PM 04/09 Public

...Aroostook...

1 E Sherman 3.0 in 0856 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter



...Cumberland County...

2 SSE Freeport 5.5 in 0746 PM 04/09 Public

1 ENE Brunswick 5.0 in 0546 PM 04/09 Public

Gray NWS Office 5.0 in 0744 PM 04/09 Official NWS Obs

2 NNE Gray 4.5 in 0807 PM 04/09 NWS Employee

1 NNE Gray 4.0 in 0723 PM 04/09 NWS Employee

2 NE Gray 3.5 in 0608 PM 04/09 NWS Employee

3 S Gray 3.3 in 0648 PM 04/09 Public

New Gloucester 3.0 in 0600 PM 04/09 Public

Brunswick 2.8 in 0556 PM 04/09 Public

2 WSW Falmouth 2.8 in 0740 PM 04/09 NWS Employee

1 NE Westbrook 2.5 in 0744 PM 04/09 Cocorahs

Portland Jetport 2.4 in 0826 PM 04/09 ASOS

5 NNE East Baldwin 2.0 in 0545 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

Harrison 2.0 in 0459 PM 04/09 Public

North Windham 2.0 in 0701 PM 04/09 Public

2 NW Falmouth 1.8 in 0535 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

3 SSE Gorham 1.7 in 0738 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

Gorham 1.2 in 0850 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

2 SE Westbrook 1.2 in 0716 PM 04/09 Broadcast Media

Casco 1.0 in 0448 PM 04/09 Public

Portland - N Deering 1.0 in 0511 PM 04/09 NWS Employee



...Franklin County...

Carrabassett Valley 4.0 in 0435 PM 04/09 Public



...Kennebec County...

1 W Gardiner 7.0 in 0800 PM 04/09 Public

2 WSW Gardiner 6.4 in 0724 PM 04/09

1 NW Farmingdale 6.3 in 0843 PM 04/09

Gardiner 4.5 in 0556 PM 04/09 Public

Monmouth 4.0 in 0433 PM 04/09 Public

Winslow 4.0 in 0705 PM 04/09 Public

Fayette 3.0 in 0512 PM 04/09 Public

Mount Vernon 3.0 in 0559 PM 04/09 Public

Wayne 1.0 in 0453 PM 04/09 Public



...Knox County...

Hope 5.0 in 0738 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

1 SSW Camden 2.4 in 0839 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

1 SE Appleton 2.2 in 0646 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter



...Lincoln County...

Dresden 3.0 in 0559 PM 04/09 Public

3 SSE Somerville 1.0 in 0446 PM 04/09 Public



...Oxford County...

2 E Hartford 6.4 in 0745 PM 04/09 CO-OP Observer

4 SSW Otisfield 4.7 in 0834 PM 04/09 NWS Employee

1 W Otisfield 4.0 in 0548 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

2 SSE Hebron 3.8 in 0552 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

2 SSE Peru 1.0 in 0431 PM 04/09 Public

...Penobscot...

1 N Carmel 4.5 in 0800 PM 04/09 Public

3 W Bangor 4.0 in 0904 PM 04/09 Broadcast Media

1 N Hampden 3.3 in 0822 PM 04/09 Public



...Sagadahoc County...

Topsham 5.5 in 0719 PM 04/09 Public

1 ENE Bath 5.0 in 0510 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

Bowdoin 4.0 in 0640 PM 04/09 Public



...Somerset County...

Jackman 1.0 in 0451 PM 04/09 Public



...York County...

3 N Waterboro 1.8 in 0641 PM 04/09 Public

5 NW Hollis 1.5 in 0628 PM 04/09 NWS Employee

2 SSW East Baldwin 1.3 in 0630 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter



...New Hampshire...



...Carroll County...

Freedom 1.0 in 0507 PM 04/09 Public



...Coos County...

2 WSW North Stratford 0.5 in 0759 PM 04/09 Public



...Grafton County...

2 NNW Canaan 1.0 in 0704 PM 04/09 Trained Spotter

