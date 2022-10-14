Central Maine Power crews restore electricity before wind, rain end

Wind and rain toppled trees onto power lines, causing outages for 69,578 customers at the peak.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's electricity companies restored power to thousands of people in a matter of hours after strong winds and a rain storm blew through the state on Friday.

Central Maine Power reported 69,578 of its customers did not have power at the peak of the storm. About 106,000 total customers lost power since the start of the event, according to Adam Desrosiers, vice president of electric operations.

"We've been clearing roads and making downed wires safe. But in the meantime, other crews have been working on restoration. So, despite the weather, they've made good progress, and it's been a good day so far," Desrosiers said.

CMP prepared with hundreds of crews staged in the likely bullseyes hours ahead of the storm. The company originally called in more than 180 line crews, 105 tree crews, and more than 180 contracted crews. During the storm, CMP requested help from its teams in Connecticut and New York, Desrosiers said, bringing the total to 390 contractors.

The biggest challenge for crews was trees falling on lines. In some cases in York County, trees fell across roads, pinning electrical wires underneath, Desrosiers said.

"We're still getting out and looking at areas that we haven't even put eyes on yet as far as what the extent of the damage is," Desrosiers said. "We'll know better later [Friday] evening what our total restoration completion is, but it will be this weekend. I'm hoping to get the majority back on by end of day Saturday."

Crews have encountered several roads blocked by debris and worked with local Emergency Management officials to clear wires ensuring emergency vehicles can travel.

CMP reminds customers to remember the following if they have lost power:

Stay away from downed lines. No line is safe to touch.

Turn off or unplug major appliances and sensitive electronics.

Never use a range or outdoor stoves to heat your home.

If you need shelter or food, reach out to 211 for the available resources.

