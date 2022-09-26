CMP crews head to Canada to help with storm repairs

Crews will work to repair the damage caused after Hurricane Fiona made landfall this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — In response to Hurricane Fiona making landfall this weekend, Central Maine Power (CMP) is sending crews to Canada to help repair damage from the storm.

Sixteen line crews departed from Bangor Sunday evening as they made their way to Calais. Crews are then scheduled to cross the U.S. border into Canada early Monday morning.

Fourteen bucket trucks, two digger trucks, and ten additional support personnel will help restore power for the next two weeks.

#HappeningNow Power crews from Central Maine Power are heading to Canada to aid in restoration efforts after #HurricaneFiona made landfall this weekend pic.twitter.com/phNQ74b8kT — Caroline LeCour (@lecournews) September 25, 2022

Nova Scotia has reported more than 80% of customers are without power, with widespread outages on Prince Edward Island and in New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia Power will cover all costs of restoration until completion, according to CMP.

CMP Vice President of Electric Operations Adam Desrosiers told NEWS CENTER Maine that although damage is widespread, CMP crews are prepared for these kinds of conditions.

"To be able to go and offer assistance to Nova Scotia and do what they do best and restore power -- that's what these guys are excited about," Desrosiers said.

"So when the phone rings to travel and go out of state to help our other utilities, these guys rise to the occasion and it makes me proud to support them and do what we got to do to get them on the road and get them to work," he added.