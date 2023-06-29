Canadian wildfire smoke soon moving into parts of Maine

Air quality will move into Code Yellow for part of the Pine Tree State on Friday.

MAINE, USA — There are about 70 fires still burning around Quebec, Canada, and the smoke will soon be affecting parts of the state.

As the wind shifts out of the west and continues out of the south, we will see ozone and particle pollution move into western Maine.

As of Thursday afternoon, however, we are still "green" and there will be no issues this evening if you are headed out.

As we get into the overnight and tomorrow forecasts, modeling shows the wildfire smoke moving into western and southern Maine.

The latest update from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is forecasting recirculation of smoke, along with direct smoke on Friday.

A Code Yellow or 2 out of 5 air quality forecast is predicted for western and southern Maine.

A moderate or Code Yellow states sensitive individuals should limit time outdoors and watch for shortness of breath.

