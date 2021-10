One boat is snagged on a rock just off the shore, and another is washed up on the actual beach.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Two boats washed up on Willard Beach in South Portland Wednesday morning.

A nor'easter brought heavy rain and wind to Maine, which also led to power outages in parts of the state.

