Strong wind gusts will continue through Thursday afternoon. Gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. Some weak tree limbs may fall and loose objects will blow around.

The National Weather Service has wind advisories in place through the afternoon for the entire state and parts of New Hampshire. Winds will relax into the evening and Friday.

It'll be a chilly day, with highs in the 40s.

The season's first flurries surprised and delighted Mainers along with adding more than a few frowns to some faces. Snow piled up just enough even for some sledding in Minot.

Factor in the winds today, and temperatures will feel much colder than they are. Bundle up!

First flurry hits before Halloween

No your eyes are not playing tricks on you — an inch or more of snow northwest of Newry on Route 26 #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/pvWu9IAHrH— Vivien Leigh (@vivienleigh6) October 18, 2018

