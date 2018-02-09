After a quick taste of autumn, the heat and humidity will make a comeback heading into Labor Day!

High temperatures will reach the mid 80s, with a few upper 80s possible. This, factored with how humid it will be, will make temps feel warmer than they actually are. Heat index values could approach 95 degrees.

It'll become and feel noticeably more humid through Sunday afternoon and evening. Dew points will soar back into the low 70s, Monday and stay that way into Tuesday. It'll feel gross.

Take every extra step to stay well hydrated and in the air conditioning as much as you can, Monday! Have a happy Labor Day, and stay safe.

