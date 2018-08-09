The areas more prone to seeing some frost will be parts of Western and Northern Maine.

High pressure, which will dominate our weather pattern through the weekend, will help keep the sky clear and winds light. This will allow temps to drop into the 30s in these areas. The National Weather Service has a frost advisory in place Saturday night through early Sunday morning. (light blue)

Temperatures will still remain cold, in Northern Maine Sunday night into early Monday morning. A freeze watch is in effect. (dark blue)

Be sure to bring in any sensitive plants!

