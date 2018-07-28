A slow-moving cold front will continue to march into the area through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will return this afternoon and evening. Some could be strong.

tg1_1532776715140.png

I'm expecting those showers and storms to start to bubble up just after noon, today. They'll start off to the west and eventually spread east during the day.

tg2_1532776716770.png

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon, with heavy rain and strong wind gusts likely.

tg3_1532776718620.png

After the sun sets, any storms should begin to weaken and dissipate.

tg4_1532776719943.png

Once the front clears through Sunday, a brief break in the humidity will occur. It won't be super refreshing, but a little more tolerable than what we have been feeling. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will stick around into the start of the week, with plenty of sunshine on Monday.

tg5_1532776721455.png
