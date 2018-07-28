A slow-moving cold front will continue to march into the area through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will return this afternoon and evening. Some could be strong.

I'm expecting those showers and storms to start to bubble up just after noon, today. They'll start off to the west and eventually spread east during the day.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon, with heavy rain and strong wind gusts likely.

After the sun sets, any storms should begin to weaken and dissipate.

Once the front clears through Sunday, a brief break in the humidity will occur. It won't be super refreshing, but a little more tolerable than what we have been feeling. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will stick around into the start of the week, with plenty of sunshine on Monday.

