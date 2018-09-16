The remnants of Florence are still on track to move their way into Southern New England, through the early part of this upcoming week.

The best chances of seeing any rain, which could be heavy at times, from Florence will be into Southern Maine. Areas through Central, Northern, and Downeast areas of the state will probably miss out on this rain.

Breezy conditions are also possible. Be sure to stick with us the rest of the weekend and through the start of the week for any changes to the forecast.

