The forecast is still on track for a great Mother's Day across the area! High pressure will stay in control. If you're looking to take mom out for brunch or go for a walk, temperatures will stay warmer inland. It will be cooler along the coast because of a sea breeze and possibly some remaining fog.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s inland, with temps in the upper 50s to near 60 along the coast.

Enjoy the day!

Cory

© NEWS CENTER Maine