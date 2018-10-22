Chilly rain is flipping to wet snow in much of central and northern Maine as a storm intensifies offshore.

It's been snowing in the western Maine mountains for hours, with several inches already in the high elevations.

The rain/snow line is working south and may make it to the Midcoast for a time Wednesday morning. A burst of snow between about 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. may make for a messy morning commute in central Maine.

1_1540352262639.png

After about 8 a.m., the precipitation should start to lose some of its intensity, but before then slippery travel is a possibility in areas where it's been snowing.

2_1540352361368.png

This more impressive burst of snow can produce a bit more snow than first expected in central Maine. A few inches are possible as far south as Augusta, and a coating to an inch or two is possible along the Midcoast.

The western and northern mountains will do quite well with 3 to 6 inches possible along and north of Route 2; over 6 inches in the hillier terrain.

WCSHEVENT_1540352080322.png

Lingering rain and snow showers will continue into the middle of the day, but any additional accumulation should be confined to northeastern parts of the state.

