Chilly rain is flipping to wet snow in much of central and northern Maine as a storm intensifies offshore.

It's been snowing in the western Maine mountains for hours, with several inches already in the high elevations.

The rain/snow line is working south and may make it to the Midcoast for a time Wednesday morning. A burst of snow between about 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. may make for a messy morning commute in central Maine.

After about 8 a.m., the precipitation should start to lose some of its intensity, but before then slippery travel is a possibility in areas where it's been snowing.

This more impressive burst of snow can produce a bit more snow than first expected in central Maine. A few inches are possible as far south as Augusta, and a coating to an inch or two is possible along the Midcoast.

The western and northern mountains will do quite well with 3 to 6 inches possible along and north of Route 2; over 6 inches in the hillier terrain.

Lingering rain and snow showers will continue into the middle of the day, but any additional accumulation should be confined to northeastern parts of the state.

