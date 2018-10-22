It continues to look like snow will fall in the mountains and northern Maine early Wednesday.

A clipper system is diving down from Canada and will strengthen when it hits the coast.

Tuesday morning will start out dry in most areas, but some snow flurries or light showers are possible in the mountains. More widespread rain showers will develop toward the middle of the day.

Tuesday afternoon those showers will start to form a steadier rain, with periods of rain continuing into the evening.

The storm will strengthen when it moves north through the Bay of Fundy and on into the Canadian Maritimes, sucking colder air into Maine Tuesday night. Cold rain will flip to wet snow in the mountains and across northern Maine overnight into early Wednesday.

Wet snowflakes may mix in as far south as Bangor, Augusta and Waterville too.

Accumulations are likely through Wednesday morning before the storm lifts away. Most will just see a couple of inches but the higher elevations will pick up several. Traveling and road conditions will be tough for some Wednesday morning.

