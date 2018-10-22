Chilly rain is flipping to wet snow in much of central and northern Maine as a storm intensifies offshore.

It's been snowing in the western Maine mountains for hours, with several inches already in the high elevations.

The rain/snow line is working south and may make it to the Midcoast for a time this morning. Later this morning, the precipitation should start to lose some of its intensity, but before then slippery travel is a possibility in areas where it's been snowing.

Small accumulations will occur, especially on the grass and decks, but roads should remain in pretty good shape. The western and northern mountains will do quite well with 3 to 6 inches possible along and north of Route 2; over 6 inches in the higher terrain. Roads will get slushy and greasy.

The storm will move out of here this afternoon with brighter skies by the end of the day.

© NEWS CENTER Maine