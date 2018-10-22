Chilly rain is flipping to wet snow in much of central and northern Maine as a storm intensifies offshore.

It's been snowing in the western Maine mountains for hours, with several inches already in the high elevations.

1_1540381301777.png

The rain/snow line is working south and may make it to the Midcoast for a time this morning. Later this morning, the precipitation should start to lose some of its intensity, but before then slippery travel is a possibility in areas where it's been snowing.

2_1540381315703.png

Small accumulations will occur, especially on the grass and decks, but roads should remain in pretty good shape. The western and northern mountains will do quite well with 3 to 6 inches possible along and north of Route 2; over 6 inches in the higher terrain. Roads will get slushy and greasy.

The storm will move out of here this afternoon with brighter skies by the end of the day.

