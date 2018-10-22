It's already snowing in the mountains, and the rain/snow line will move south overnight.

Here's a webcam shot from Sugarloaf at 7 p.m., showing the flakes flying.

Snow will continue in the mountains overnight. In the foothills and lower elevations, where it's a chilly rain, temperatures will gradually drop overnight, supporting a flip from rain to wet snow.

After midnight and toward Wednesday morning, cold air will tuck behind the storm as it strengthens in the Gulf of Maine. This means the flip to wet snow may happen south of Bangor, Waterville and Augusta. It's possible flakes mix in as far south as the Midcoast Wednesday morning.

North of Route 2, 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is likely. The higher elevations from the western Maine mountains eastward into central and southern Aroostook County should see between 3 and 6 inches.

The morning commute may be messy across northern Maine.

Closer to central Maine, some minor accumulation is possible, especially on the grass, sidewalks and driveways.

During the morning, any lingering rain and snow showers will come to an end. Wednesday afternoon will be blustery with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

