It's October, and it's still hurricane season. A tropical storm well offshore of the east coast of the United States will give us some rough surf, Saturday. Tropical Storm Leslie will continue to stay well away from the U.S., but just use caution, if you're venturing close to shore. Some beach erosion is possible.

High surf advisories are up until Saturday evening.

Waves are expected to decrease for the rest of the weekend and into Monday. Stay safe!

