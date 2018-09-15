Florence continues to weaken in terms of maximum sustained winds, as the center of the storm meanders over South Carolina. Heavy rain and strong surf continue to impact North and South Carolina, as of Saturday morning.

What's left of Florence will eventually move to the northwest, north, then take a turn to the northeast through early next week. The inland flood threat will remain high for parts of the Carolinas and the Appalachians.

So what about Maine? Well, it's looking more likely we could see some rain from the remnants of the storm. Scattered showers, with the possibility of locally heavy rain will move in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Minor flooding is possible in some spots. Just be sure to stick with us the rest of the weekend and start of next week for any tweaks or updates to the forecast.

The remnants should depart through early Wednesday, with drier conditions into Thursday.

© NEWS CENTER Maine