It won't be the best day or night, if you have any plans, Saturday. A nor'easter will continue to move in for the first half of the weekend.

SATURDAY MORNING : Most of the precipitation will move into southern Maine and New Hampshire this morning. Rain, with some flakes, possible. Most of this precipitation moves north through late morning and early afternoon. The rest of the region stays dry.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Rain and snow continues north. We will probably see snow falling in the mountains and parts of the foothills. Everyone else should be seeing all rain. Winds will begin to pick up, as well.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Everyone is seeing some version of precipitation. Winds will be gusty! We could feel gusts close to 50-55 MPH along the coast. Some power outages are possible. Make sure your electronics are charged. Download our NEWS CENTER Maine app, so you can receive push alerts.

SUNDAY MORNING: Winds will relax into the second half of the weekend. A few lingering showers are likely.

Here's a look at the precipitation forecast:

Here's a look at potential wind gusts:

Cory

