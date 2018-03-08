Here's the thing. I don't mind running in the rain. Unfortunately, if you do, there is the chance of maybe a shower early Saturday morning in Cape Elizabeth, for the Beach to Beacon.

It's going to be a muggy morning and very warm. Temps will be in the low 70s at 8 AM. Be prepared to sweat your behind off!

tg1_1533295911113.png

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return through the rest of Saturday afternoon. Watch for some heavy downpours at times.

tg2_1533295911231.png
tg3_1533295919308.png
tg4_1533295919492.png
tg5_1533295922323.png

Better weather returns into Sunday!

Good luck and be sure to say hi!

Cory

