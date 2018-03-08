Here's the thing. I don't mind running in the rain. Unfortunately, if you do, there is the chance of maybe a shower early Saturday morning in Cape Elizabeth, for the Beach to Beacon.

It's going to be a muggy morning and very warm. Temps will be in the low 70s at 8 AM. Be prepared to sweat your behind off!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return through the rest of Saturday afternoon. Watch for some heavy downpours at times.

Better weather returns into Sunday!

Good luck and be sure to say hi!

Cory

© NEWS CENTER Maine