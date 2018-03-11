I wish I had better news heading into the start of the weekend.

Rain is moving through the area Saturday morning. Some of this will be steady and heavy at times. A few showers will linger into the afternoon.

The biggest concern into the mid and late afternoon will be the increase in winds. As we head into the evening, gusts could approach 50-60 MPH at times. Power outages are possible. The ground is saturated. This, combined with the strong gusts, could bring a few limbs and trees down. If you haven't taken in your Halloween decorations or any other lawn furniture, now would be the time to do it.

High wind warnings and wind advisories are up for the entire area, until late Saturday night.

It'll stay windy into the evening, with winds relaxing, by Sunday morning.

