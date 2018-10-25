Your weekend plans may come to a screeching halt, especially if you were planning on being outdoors for anything. The season's first nor'easter will approach and move through the area Saturday afternoon and evening.

9 AM SATURDAY: Saturday will start off quiet for everyone. Clouds will start to increase from the south and head north through the morning. Any precipitation should hold off until late Saturday morning, for southern Maine.

2 PM SATURDAY: Most areas should be seeing rain by the early afternoon. Snow is likely for the mountains and foothills. We will be watching that rain-snow line and where it sets up.

7 PM SATURDAY: Areas of a rain-snow mix or all snow for parts of central and northern Maine are likely into the early evening. Most of southern and eastern Maine should be seeing rain.

MIDNIGHT: Precipitation continues through late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

8 AM SUNDAY: We will see a few lingering showers, Sunday.

Here's a look at the precipitation forecast.

Winds will pick up through the day and be the strongest into the late afternoon and evening. Winds will relax into Sunday.

There is also the potential for minor splash over at the shore, at the times of high tide this weekend.

