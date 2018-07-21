I hope you enjoyed the last few days. The sunshine will fade, and we will be talking about wet weather for the next several days. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with more clouds into late day. Highs in the 70s along the coast. Temps will be in the 80s as you head inland.

Expect showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms, Sunday. Some of these showers and storms could put out heavy rain. This won't be a non-stop rain event during the day. You'll have some breaks in between.

A tropical air mass will filter back into the region as well. It'll be muggier and more uncomfortable. Dew points will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s through midweek.

Although this rain is sticking around longer than some of us would like, it is beneficial. We are still running a rain deficit in most towns and cities across the state this month. We'll take anything we can get. The chance for rain is looking to stick around through at least early Friday.

