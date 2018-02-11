Here we go again, another big storm system will plow through the Northeast today and tomorrow. We'll end up with two batches of rain. The first is working through this morning, the second will arrive later tonight and drops heavy rain on us tomorrow morning. In between them, there may be a few downpours or rumbles of thunder.

We've had a lot of rain over the last couple of months and this storm will end up drenching us again. Rainfall amounts will approach two inches.

maxuser

Rivers and streams are already swollen from recent rain and a few may have some minor problems along them. But my gut feeling is that we'll be able to avoid flooding this time, it will be close however.

The rain will shut off Saturday afternoon, but we won't be out of the woods. West winds will crank on the backside of the storm system late Saturday and Saturday night. With saturated soil and leaves still on some trees, tree damage and power outages will be possible. Thankfully the window for strong wind will be small so hopefully there won't be too many impacted.

Todd

