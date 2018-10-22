It's been a while since I last made a snowfall map, but now that we're locked in this cold and stormy pattern, it's time to dust it off.

A clipper system will dive down from Canada tomorrow and flare up when it hits the coastline. Cold rain will break out during the day, with temps only in the 40s, it's going to be nasty and raw all afternoon.

The storm will strengthen when it moves north through the Bay of Fundy and on into the Canadian Maritimes, sucking colder air into Maine Tuesday night. Cold rain will flip to wet snow in the mountains and across Northern Maine.

It's early in the season so snow will have a tough time sticking. However, accumulations are likely through Wednesday morning before the storm lifts away. Most will just see a couple of inches but the higher elevations will pick up several. Traveling and road conditions will be tough for some Wednesday morning.

