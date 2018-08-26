The last full week before the Labor Day weekend will feature well above-normal high temperatures, with an increase in humidity through Wednesday.

Monday will stay quiet, but the bigger focus will be the return of humidity and temperatures moving on up. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the warmest days for the upcoming week. Highs will reach the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, temperatures will feel anywhere between 95 to close to 100 degrees.

The heat and humidity will break, once we see a cold front move through. Thursday and Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs primarily in the 70s.

